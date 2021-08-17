Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,456 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22,680.8% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,481,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,910,000 after buying an additional 2,470,844 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 25,783,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,329,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,842 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $168,540,000. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $126,407,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,515,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,132,000 after purchasing an additional 489,172 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI stock traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $228.13. 231,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,962,904. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $224.45. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $162.85 and a 12-month high of $230.25.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

