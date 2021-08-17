Vanilla Network (VNLA) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $176,892.00

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded 12% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. During the last week, Vanilla Network has traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar. Vanilla Network has a total market capitalization of $18.52 million and approximately $176,892.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vanilla Network coin can currently be bought for about $28.17 or 0.00062724 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002227 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00053526 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.33 or 0.00127662 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.68 or 0.00159626 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003878 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,894.06 or 0.99975406 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.36 or 0.00913849 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,147.24 or 0.07008655 BTC.

About Vanilla Network

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 814,254 coins and its circulating supply is 657,364 coins. Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1 . The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Vanilla Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vanilla Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vanilla Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

