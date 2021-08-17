Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 3,394.74% and a negative return on equity of 68.79%.

Shares of VBLT traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.97. 687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 758,175. Vascular Biogenics has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.31.

Get Vascular Biogenics alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vascular Biogenics stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) by 44.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Vascular Biogenics were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VBLT. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Vascular Biogenics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.10.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune/inflammatory indications. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Vascular Biogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vascular Biogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.