Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vaxcyte Inc.is a biopharmaceutical company develops vaccines for infectious diseases. It offers conjugate, pneumococcal conjugate and complex antigen-based vaccines. Vaxcyte Inc.is based in Foster City, California. “

PCVX opened at $26.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.91. Vaxcyte has a fifty-two week low of $15.51 and a fifty-two week high of $58.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 0.48.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.06. Analysts predict that Vaxcyte will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Jane Wright-Mitchell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeff Fairman sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total transaction of $115,757.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,116.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,833,434 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCVX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vaxcyte by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 452.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 30,703 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $531,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vaxcyte by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

