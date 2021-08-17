Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. Verb Technology had a negative net margin of 309.31% and a negative return on equity of 192.76%.

Shares of Verb Technology stock traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $1.81. 101,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,674,304. Verb Technology has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.10.

VERB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on shares of Verb Technology from $2.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Ascendiant Capital Markets initiated coverage on Verb Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Verb Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Verb Technology stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 273,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.44% of Verb Technology as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

Verb Technology Company Profile

Verb Technology Company, Inc develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. It offers verbCRM, a customer relationship management (CRM) application; verbTEAMS, a CRM application for small and medium-sized businesses and solopreneurs; verbLEARN, a learning management system application that incorporates clickable in-video technology featured in its verbCRM application; and verbLIVE, a live eCommerce application.

