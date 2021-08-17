Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) CEO C Malcolm Holland III Sells 5,399 Shares of Stock

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 5,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $189,018.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

C Malcolm Holland III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 9th, C Malcolm Holland III sold 100 shares of Veritex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $3,500.00.

On Friday, August 6th, C Malcolm Holland III sold 751 shares of Veritex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $26,285.00.

Veritex stock opened at $34.59 on Tuesday. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.52 and a 12-month high of $37.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Veritex had a net margin of 30.32% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $79.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.55 million. Research analysts anticipate that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This is a boost from Veritex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.28%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veritex in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Veritex in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veritex in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veritex by 29.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VBTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Veritex from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

