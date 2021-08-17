Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Director Manuel J. Mehos Sells 15,000 Shares

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $526,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 385,363 shares in the company, valued at $13,530,094.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of VBTX opened at $34.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.75. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.52 and a 52 week high of $37.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.56.

Get Veritex alerts:

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $79.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.55 million. Veritex had a net margin of 30.32% and a return on equity of 9.38%. Analysts anticipate that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from Veritex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Veritex’s payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VBTX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Veritex by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 59,918 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Veritex in the 4th quarter valued at about $314,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 31,983 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 866,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,242,000 after acquiring an additional 81,682 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $327,000. 78.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Veritex from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.