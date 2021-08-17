Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.250-$7.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.500. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VRTV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritiv from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Veritiv from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NYSE:VRTV traded down $2.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.72. 142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,853. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Veritiv has a 12 month low of $12.30 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.68.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.81. Veritiv had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 1.56%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Veritiv will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Veritiv

Veritiv Corp. engages in business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

