Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and gas company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $2.77, Fidelity Earnings reports. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 27.89% and a negative return on equity of 15.68%.

VET stock opened at $6.52 on Tuesday. Vermilion Energy has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $9.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 3.18.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VET. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$10.25 to C$12.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.84.

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

