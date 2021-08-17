Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Price Target Cut to C$11.00

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Vermilion Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$12.25 to C$11.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC increased their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.03.

VET traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $6.28. The stock had a trading volume of 110,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,311,381. Vermilion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $9.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 3.18.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The oil and gas company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $2.77. Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 27.89%. As a group, analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Vermilion Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $1,826,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Vermilion Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $282,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 42.3% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 48,253 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 14,348 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 40.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 392,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 113,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 52.1% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.95% of the company’s stock.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

