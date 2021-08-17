Versor Investments LP Invests $214,000 in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 101.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

ON stock opened at $43.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.87. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $46.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.86.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.08.

In related news, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $451,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $171,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,773 shares of company stock worth $1,197,232. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

