Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vertex Energy, Inc. operates as an environmental services company that recycles industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. Its primary focus is recycling used motor oil and other petroleum by-product streams. Vertex operates in three divisions: Black Oil Division, Refining and Marketing Division and Thermal Chemical Extraction Process. The Company also manages the transport, storage and delivery of the aggregated feedstock and product streams to end users, and manages the re-refining of a portion of its aggregated petroleum streams in order to sell them as end products. It sells its aggregated petroleum streams as feedstock to other re-refineries and fuel blenders or as replacement fuel for use in industrial burners. Vertex Energy, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas. “

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Vertex Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTNR opened at $7.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.08 million, a P/E ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.02. Vertex Energy has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $14.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.40). Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 12.07% and a negative return on equity of 19.83%. Research analysts predict that Vertex Energy will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Energy news, Director David L. Phillips sold 72,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $649,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 145,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy C. Harvey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total transaction of $108,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 376,532 shares of company stock valued at $3,833,174. 19.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTNR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Vertex Energy during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $3,549,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 36.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 213,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 56,580 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 345.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 721,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 559,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates in three segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery.

