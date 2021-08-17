Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Price Target Lowered to $38.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also commented on DSP. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Viant Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viant Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.33.

Viant Technology stock opened at $14.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.64. Viant Technology has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $69.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $867.54 million and a PE ratio of 0.71.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSP. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viant Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $112,435,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,379,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,149,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Viant Technology by 1,326.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,068,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,807,000 after acquiring an additional 993,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Viant Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $40,124,000. 19.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viant Technology

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

