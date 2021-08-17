VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a drop of 37.2% from the July 15th total of 32,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSMV opened at $40.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.71. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $30.51 and a 12 month high of $40.23.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.048 per share. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,877,000 after acquiring an additional 10,469 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 271,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,356,000 after purchasing an additional 6,417 shares during the last quarter.

