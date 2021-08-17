VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a drop of 37.2% from the July 15th total of 32,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:VSMV opened at $40.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.71. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $30.51 and a 12 month high of $40.23.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.048 per share. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th.
