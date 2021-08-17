VIDT Datalink Price Hits $0.52 on Top Exchanges (VIDT)

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One VIDT Datalink coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001166 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VIDT Datalink has a total market cap of $25.85 million and approximately $3.89 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, VIDT Datalink has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00059614 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003090 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00015738 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.08 or 0.00873828 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00048512 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.68 or 0.00159748 BTC.

About VIDT Datalink

VIDT Datalink is a coin. It was first traded on August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 coins and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 coins. VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIDT Datalink’s official website is about.v-id.org . The official message board for VIDT Datalink is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling VIDT Datalink

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDT Datalink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIDT Datalink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

