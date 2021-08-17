Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Virco Mfg. Corporation designs, produces, and distributes quality furniture for the contract and education markets worldwide. Examples of facilities served by Virco include public and private schools, colleges and universities, convention centers, federal and state institutions, churches and other businesses. They also sell to wholesalers, distributors, retailers and catalog retailers. In order to divide the workload into manageable amounts, Virco has divided the sales force into two groups: Education and Commercial. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Virco Mfg. from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Virco Mfg. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRC traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.60. The company had a trading volume of 8,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,358. The company has a market cap of $57.31 million, a PE ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 1.36. Virco Mfg. has a 12 month low of $1.94 and a 12 month high of $4.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.51.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 11th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $28.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 million. Virco Mfg. had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Virco Mfg. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIRC. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virco Mfg. in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Virco Mfg. during the first quarter valued at $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Virco Mfg. by 500.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Virco Mfg. during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Virco Mfg. by 2,140,000.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.01% of the company’s stock.

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, tablet arm chairs with work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, series chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seating, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

