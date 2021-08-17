Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Short Interest Down 59.2% in July

Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 59.2% from the July 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIO. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 508,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,498,000 after buying an additional 8,061 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AIO traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.09. 551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,947. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.39. Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $20.29 and a 12 month high of $29.97.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This is an increase from Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

