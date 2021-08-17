Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) EVP William Patrick Bradley III Sells 175 Shares of Stock

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $55,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

William Patrick Bradley III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 18th, William Patrick Bradley III sold 3,000 shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total transaction of $834,990.00.

Virtus Investment Partners stock opened at $312.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $280.44. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.35 and a 52 week high of $316.81. The company has a current ratio of 19.39, a quick ratio of 23.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.10 by $0.97. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 21.91%. Equities research analysts predict that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 35.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VRTS. Morgan Stanley raised Virtus Investment Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 1,488.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 270 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 303 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 145.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 119.1% in the 1st quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 664 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

