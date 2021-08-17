Visa (V) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Visa (NYSE: V) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/17/2021 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $249.00 to $267.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/12/2021 – Visa was downgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $265.00 to $290.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $265.00 to $290.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $279.00 to $282.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $265.00 to $280.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $260.00 to $275.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $250.00 to $270.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $268.00 to $286.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $250.00 to $275.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Compass Point from $265.00 to $290.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $250.00 to $275.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $283.00 to $288.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/15/2021 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $282.00 to $305.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/9/2021 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $260.00 to $281.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $235.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $238.70. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.23 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Get Visa Inc alerts:

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total transaction of $520,052.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,972,399.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $2,756,723.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 86,355 shares of company stock worth $20,726,576. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Visa by 3.7% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 367,892 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $86,021,000 after acquiring an additional 13,120 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 66.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 50,010 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,939,000 after purchasing an additional 19,910 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 8.7% in the second quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 10,950 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 13.9% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,455 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 8.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,673,916 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,837,698,000 after purchasing an additional 698,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.