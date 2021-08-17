Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Receives $34.57 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.75.

VITL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Vital Farms from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Vital Farms from $38.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

VITL stock traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $17.99. 277,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,960. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.50. Vital Farms has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $42.50. The company has a market cap of $722.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.37.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 3.66%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vital Farms will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brent Drever sold 453,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $9,975,284.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,971 shares in the company, valued at $241,362. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Matthew Ohayer bought 5,000 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $89,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 497,345 shares of company stock worth $10,944,034 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 10,337.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.38% of the company’s stock.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

