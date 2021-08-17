Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 34.0% from the July 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS VIVHY opened at $35.90 on Tuesday. Vivendi has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $37.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.06. The company has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.58%. Vivendi’s payout ratio is currently 45.08%.

Several research firms have commented on VIVHY. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vivendi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vivendi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Vivendi SE engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Music, Canal+, Havas, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Corporate. The Universal Music segment includes sale of recorded music (digital and physical), exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising.

