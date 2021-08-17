Voestalpine’s (VLPNY) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their sell rating on shares of Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Voestalpine from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.16.

Shares of VLPNY opened at $9.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.30. Voestalpine has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $9.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Voestalpine had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 6.96%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Voestalpine will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $0.076 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 0.92%. Voestalpine’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

About Voestalpine

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

