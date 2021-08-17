Voestalpine’s (VLPNY) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their sell rating on shares of Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Voestalpine from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.16.
Shares of VLPNY opened at $9.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.30. Voestalpine has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $9.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $0.076 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 0.92%. Voestalpine’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.
About Voestalpine
Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.
