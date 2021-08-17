Vortex Defi Tops 24-Hour Volume of $399,138.00 (VTX)

Vortex Defi (CURRENCY:VTX) traded 36.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 17th. One Vortex Defi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0577 or 0.00000123 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vortex Defi has a total market cap of $144,280.42 and approximately $399,138.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Vortex Defi has traded up 278.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00015435 BTC.

Vortex Defi Profile

Vortex Defi (VTX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertex is a Proof of Stake/Proof of Work cryptocurrency. T goal of the Vertex developers is for everyone involved in the Cryptocurrency revolution to have access to the exciting developments that have been taking place. An ASIC-friendly, mixed PoW/PoS coin with eventual anonymous transaction capabilities. The Vertex developers believe that progress should never be held back. ASICs use much less energy than GPUs and are orders of magnitude more efficient. The energy used mining Scrypt coins for years to prolong the days of GPU mining was a truly enormous waste of resources on a global scale. Why hold back progress? Vertex encourages it. “

