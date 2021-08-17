Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.61 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (CURRENCY:PYR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. During the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 38.7% higher against the dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $72.20 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vulcan Forged PYR coin can currently be bought for about $3.99 or 0.00008698 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00062230 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003165 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00016799 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $424.79 or 0.00926476 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00049303 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.01 or 0.00163602 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a coin. It launched on March 18th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,077,700 coins. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @VulcanForged

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged is a non-fungible token (NFT) game studio, marketplace and dApp incubator with multiple games and an active community of users. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Vulcan.Forged platform (PYR) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the Vulcan.Forged platform, and which is designed to be used solely as an interoperable utility token on the platform and across different game environments. PYR Token is an ERC20 token to be ported to Matic. “

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.