VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) Major Shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc Sells 338,897 Shares of Stock

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 338,897 shares of VYNE Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total value of $755,740.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

VYNE Therapeutics stock opened at $1.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.73. VYNE Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $13.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.27.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 million. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 147.35% and a negative net margin of 554.66%. Equities analysts forecast that VYNE Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VYNE. Northland Securities reduced their price target on VYNE Therapeutics from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on VYNE Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut VYNE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. 43.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VYNE Therapeutics

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. The company offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older; and ZILXI for the treatment of inflammation lesions of papulopustular rosacea in adults.

