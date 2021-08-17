VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) Lowered to “Neutral” at HC Wainwright

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on VYNE. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of VYNE Therapeutics from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

Shares of VYNE Therapeutics stock opened at $1.78 on Monday. VYNE Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.66 and a twelve month high of $13.20. The company has a quick ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.11. The firm has a market cap of $91.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.73.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 554.66% and a negative return on equity of 147.35%. The business had revenue of $4.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that VYNE Therapeutics will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 338,897 shares of VYNE Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total transaction of $755,740.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick G. Lepore bought 12,500 shares of VYNE Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at $135,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 33,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,568 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 616,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. 43.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VYNE Therapeutics

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. The company offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older; and ZILXI for the treatment of inflammation lesions of papulopustular rosacea in adults.

