W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 6.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WPC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,754,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $973,305,000 after acquiring an additional 37,079 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,845,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,087,000 after purchasing an additional 311,098 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,850,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,952,000 after purchasing an additional 7,620 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,358,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,132,000 after buying an additional 15,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 920,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,131,000 after buying an additional 225,327 shares during the last quarter. 54.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WPC stock opened at $79.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.68 and a 1-year high of $82.37. The stock has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.73.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 36.74%. The company had revenue of $319.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 88.61%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WPC. Capital One Financial upgraded W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.60.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

