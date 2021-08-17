Wagerr (WGR) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $7,084.00

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 16th. One Wagerr coin can currently be bought for about $0.0413 or 0.00000090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wagerr has a market cap of $8.95 million and approximately $7,084.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wagerr has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wagerr alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00009921 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003351 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00011426 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 37% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.76 or 0.00182053 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Wagerr Coin Profile

Wagerr (WGR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 218,594,597 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Wagerr Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wagerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wagerr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.