Wall Street Games (WSG) Price Down 24.9% This Week

Wall Street Games (CURRENCY:WSG) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 17th. One Wall Street Games coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wall Street Games has a market capitalization of $10.97 million and approximately $4.99 million worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wall Street Games has traded down 24.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00056345 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.16 or 0.00136512 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.36 or 0.00158222 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003966 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,948.69 or 0.99895649 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $433.09 or 0.00921513 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,238.31 or 0.06890363 BTC.

About Wall Street Games

Wall Street Games’ total supply is 997,821,336,590,472 coins and its circulating supply is 134,571,336,590,472 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken

Buying and Selling Wall Street Games

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wall Street Games directly using U.S. dollars.

