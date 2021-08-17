Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share.

Shares of WMT opened at $150.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.38. The firm has a market cap of $421.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Walmart has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $153.66.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total transaction of $1,391,933.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,549,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.27, for a total transaction of $220,488,338.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $960,120,476.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,601,353 shares of company stock worth $3,980,362,292 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $158.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.48.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

