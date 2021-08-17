Want Want China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WWNTY) Announces Dividend of $1.53

Want Want China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WWNTY) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 14th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 1.5346 per share on Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th.
Shares of Want Want China stock opened at $33.84 on Tuesday. Want Want China has a fifty-two week low of $33.28 and a fifty-two week high of $39.49. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.38.
Want Want China Company Profile
