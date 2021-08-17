Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Holdings Lifted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,792 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $29,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 49,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,970,000 after acquiring an additional 7,465 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 68,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 3.5% during the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 15,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on WM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.70 price target (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.06.

NYSE:WM traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,649. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.11 and a 1-year high of $152.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.01 billion, a PE ratio of 40.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.09. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.07%.

In other news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 28,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.61, for a total transaction of $4,175,495.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 179,925 shares of company stock valued at $25,654,848. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

