Waves Enterprise (WEST) Achieves Market Capitalization of $23.82 Million

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. During the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded up 6% against the US dollar. One Waves Enterprise coin can now be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00001214 BTC on exchanges. Waves Enterprise has a market cap of $23.82 million and $634,832.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00055637 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.76 or 0.00134261 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.76 or 0.00157795 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003954 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,637.23 or 0.99768925 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $430.02 or 0.00919917 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,266.72 or 0.06988343 BTC.

About Waves Enterprise

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com . The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

