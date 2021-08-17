Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $328.08.

Several brokerages have recently commented on W. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Wayfair from $320.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Wayfair from $328.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock.

In other Wayfair news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.09, for a total transaction of $211,567.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,046,234.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,981 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.10, for a total transaction of $602,422.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,413,620.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,752 shares of company stock worth $2,603,274. Corporate insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in W. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Wayfair by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W stock traded down $4.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $295.06. 30,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,698,661. Wayfair has a one year low of $221.09 and a one year high of $369.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $295.97. The company has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a PE ratio of 93.68 and a beta of 3.10.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.52. Wayfair had a net margin of 2.33% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wayfair will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

