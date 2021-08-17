We Are One Seven LLC Acquires 2,451 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 66.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPG. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 2,192.3% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. 82.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SPG opened at $130.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.45. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.35 and a 52-week high of $136.70. The company has a market capitalization of $43.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.54.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.47%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPG. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.76.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

