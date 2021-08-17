We Are One Seven LLC Has $745,000 Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 85.4% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Ballast Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 36.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPMD opened at $47.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.18. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $30.99 and a 52 week high of $48.76.

