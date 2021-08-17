We Are One Seven LLC Has $957,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 311.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,433 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fundamentun LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 126,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,885,000 after purchasing an additional 19,564 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 100,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,692,000 after purchasing an additional 18,237 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth $5,439,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 271,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,002,000 after purchasing an additional 32,408 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $86.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.15. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $84.22 and a one year high of $88.89.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%.

