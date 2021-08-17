We Are One Seven LLC Increases Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,762 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,882 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 806 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,541 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $4,962,149.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,340 shares in the company, valued at $23,687,375.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Josef Kaeser sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.95, for a total transaction of $2,179,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,744 shares of company stock valued at $10,702,524. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $213.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $117.25 and a 52-week high of $218.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.19%.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.80.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

