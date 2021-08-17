We Are One Seven LLC Sells 126 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

We Are One Seven LLC decreased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HZNP. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter valued at $340,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 12,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter valued at $4,602,000. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Barry Moze sold 35,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.54, for a total transaction of $3,245,933.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth H.Z. Thompson sold 7,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.34, for a total value of $802,016.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,645.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,618 shares of company stock valued at $7,091,649. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HZNP. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Maxim Group restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.09.

HZNP stock opened at $106.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.21, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.34. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12-month low of $66.41 and a 12-month high of $111.33.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $832.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.69 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 20.27%. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s quarterly revenue was up 79.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

