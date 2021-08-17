We Are One Seven LLC Trims Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

We Are One Seven LLC lessened its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Burlington Stores by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Burlington Stores by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Burlington Stores by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in Burlington Stores by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 9,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $567,000. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BURL opened at $340.80 on Tuesday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.37 and a 12-month high of $357.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The stock has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.19 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $325.05.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.76. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 82.78%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($4.76) EPS. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $323.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $427.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $340.45.

In other Burlington Stores news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total transaction of $2,375,218.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,642.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

