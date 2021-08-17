We Are One Seven LLC Trims Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

We Are One Seven LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 4.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EEM stock opened at $51.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.53. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $42.29 and a one year high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

