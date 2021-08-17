Wedbush Securities Inc. Decreases Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 39.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 85.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.66, for a total transaction of $2,246,953.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,224 shares in the company, valued at $46,303,611.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.93, for a total value of $10,602,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,982,276.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 226,376 shares of company stock worth $78,383,679 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

MDB stock opened at $367.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $359.80. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.34 and a 12-month high of $428.96. The company has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a PE ratio of -79.71 and a beta of 0.74.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 648.36% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. The firm had revenue of $181.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MDB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on MongoDB from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on MongoDB from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, raised their price target on MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.75.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

