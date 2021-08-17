Wedbush Securities Inc. Raises Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Bank grew its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 839,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,325,000 after purchasing an additional 9,586 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 6.2% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 24.0% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 33,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,876,000 after purchasing an additional 6,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 143.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 220,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,129,000 after buying an additional 129,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

NYSE:EL opened at $327.98 on Tuesday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.14 and a twelve month high of $336.55. The company has a market capitalization of $118.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.12.

EL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.13.

In related news, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total value of $51,248,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 53,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.01, for a total transaction of $17,398,110.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 320,813 shares of company stock worth $99,231,472 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.