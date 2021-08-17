Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 525 Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Digital Turbine by 410.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,081,914 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,942,000 after purchasing an additional 869,828 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 900,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,324,000 after buying an additional 350,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,511,177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $523,238,000 after buying an additional 254,166 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 477,671 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,386,000 after buying an additional 222,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 530.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 184,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,811,000 after buying an additional 155,089 shares during the last quarter. 53.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on APPS. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Digital Turbine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.93.

In related news, CTO Christine Collins sold 40,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $2,800,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,800,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ APPS opened at $52.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.55. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $102.56. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.02, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $212.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.26 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 38.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 260.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

