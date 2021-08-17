Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 58 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,493 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

FICO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $577.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $560.00.

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.07, for a total transaction of $8,634,154.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,669,429.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 4,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $2,330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,520,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,086 shares of company stock worth $27,929,875. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fair Isaac stock opened at $448.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $506.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 1.24. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $380.00 and a 52 week high of $553.97.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $1.43. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 112.14%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.