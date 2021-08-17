Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Meggitt (MEGGF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Meggitt (OTCMKTS: MEGGF):

8/13/2021 – Meggitt had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

8/10/2021 – Meggitt was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/6/2021 – Meggitt was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Meggitt had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

8/4/2021 – Meggitt was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

8/4/2021 – Meggitt was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

8/3/2021 – Meggitt had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/3/2021 – Meggitt was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/19/2021 – Meggitt had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

7/15/2021 – Meggitt had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/12/2021 – Meggitt was given a new $6.40 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/8/2021 – Meggitt had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

OTCMKTS MEGGF traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,130. Meggitt PLC has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $12.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.45.

Meggitt Plc is a holding company, which engages in the designs and manufacture of components and sub-systems for aerospace, defence, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems; Meggitt Control Systems; Meggitt Polymers and Composites; Meggitt Sensing Systems; and Meggitt Equipment Group.

