Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ: TTWO) in the last few weeks:

8/16/2021 – Take-Two Interactive Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Securities from $220.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/16/2021 – Take-Two Interactive Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist from $220.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2021 – Take-Two Interactive Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $230.00 to $210.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/3/2021 – Take-Two Interactive Software had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $212.00 to $222.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/3/2021 – Take-Two Interactive Software had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from $185.00 to $180.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/2/2021 – Take-Two Interactive Software had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $205.00 to $211.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/21/2021 – Take-Two Interactive Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $243.00 to $220.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/20/2021 – Take-Two Interactive Software was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $177.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Take-Two’s shares have underperformed the industry in the year-to-date period. Dependance on a handful of franchises and a few retail customers and third-party distributors to drive sales are overhangs. Moreover, intensifying competition from the likes of EA and Activision Blizzard is a significant headwind. Further, continued investment in game development and advertising may hurt its profitability in the near term. Nonetheless, Take Two is benefiting from digital revenues are growing on solid demand for Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online and GTA V, NBA 2K20 and NBA 2K21, Red Dead Redemption 2 and Red Dead Online, Borderlands 3, Sid Meier’s Civilization VI and the WWE series among others.”

6/24/2021 – Take-Two Interactive Software is now covered by analysts at Moffett Nathanson. They set a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $160.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.53. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.00 and a 12 month high of $214.91. The company has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.55.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $784.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.58 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 17.92%. Equities analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total transaction of $25,293.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,770,852.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 77.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 66.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

