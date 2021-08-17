Wells Fargo & Company Increases The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target to $216.00

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $209.00 to $216.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist cut their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $209.40.

DIS opened at $179.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $325.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 293.59, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney has a 1-year low of $117.23 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 566,970 shares of company stock valued at $101,653,310 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

