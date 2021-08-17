Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Purchased by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 50.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 21.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 128,990,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,039,658,000 after buying an additional 22,458,740 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,505,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,396,288,000 after buying an additional 1,610,726 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.3% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 49,715,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,942,375,000 after buying an additional 1,106,150 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 47,763,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,030,799,000 after purchasing an additional 815,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% during the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 40,917,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,598,644,000 after purchasing an additional 575,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $49.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.57.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.45%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Odeon Capital Group cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.41.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

