Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stake Lessened by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,034 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Granite Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 72.8% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 148,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,789,000 after buying an additional 62,402 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth approximately $3,427,000. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 18.7% during the first quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,479,000 after buying an additional 21,786 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 6.9% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,397,000 after buying an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.7% during the first quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 1,424,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,631,000 after buying an additional 9,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $49.41 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $51.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $202.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.45%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.41.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.